GRAFTON- Steven Brandenburg, who pleaded guilty to attempting to destroy nearly 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in December, was sentenced to three years in prison this morning.

Appearing in federal court this morning, Brandenburg apologized for his actions saying, “I did not have the right to make this decision.”

Brandenburg believed the Moderna vaccine was not safe according to court filings. He said he had done so because the vaccine “was unsafe for people and altered their DNA,” a criminal complaint said.

There is no scientific evidence to support that claim.

Police arrested Brandenburg back in December as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator. According to officials, Brandenburg took the vials out of a freezer and left them out for more than 12 hours in hopes of making them ineffective.