Update 9:30 a.m.

All lanes have been re-opened.

Update 7:25 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says initial reports indicate a 22-year-old woman was killed in the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Original Story

MILWAUKEE — All lanes on I-43/94 southbound are closed Tuesday morning because of a reported fatal crash at National Avenue.

Law enforcement has shutdown ramps to I-43 south from I-94 east, I-794 west and I-43 south straight through the Marquette Interchange.

MILWAUKEE TRAFFIC ALERT – All lanes to I-43/94 south are blocked at the Marquette Interchange because of a serious crash. Going to be closed for a while so avoid the area and use an alt route today! @WisDOTsoutheast pic.twitter.com/7tkn5In5rZ — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) June 8, 2021

The crash happened just before 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.