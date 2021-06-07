The ongoing saga between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers is expected to continue this week without the two sides seeing each other face to face in Green Bay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero report Rodgers will not attend mandatory minicamp practices starting Tuesday.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, per sources. Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences or it could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. But Rodgers is not expected there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

Source on #Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers: “No change.”



So the expectation, barring any developments overnight, is the NFL MVP won’t be reporting for minicamp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2021

If Rodgers does not attend, the Packers can either fine him for not being in attendance, or they can choose to waive the fine by giving him an excused absence.

This latest development comes more than a month after reports surfaced that Rodgers does not want to return to the Packers this fall. He has given hints that he does not like the way he has been treated by the team’s front office and management.

Packers leadership, from President/CEO Mark Murphy to General Manager Brian Gutenkust and Head Coach Matt LaFleur, have said they want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay for this year and the future.