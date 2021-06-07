It’s something Packers fans have been wondering ever since an April report that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Titletown.

Will he show up when he has to, or is he prepared to pay fines and further show everyone he’s done in Green Bay?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that Rodgers is not expected to report to Packers facilities tomorrow for the start of a mandatory mini-camp.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, per sources. Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences or it could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. But Rodgers is not expected there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

Rodgers could be fined over $90,000 by the team if he doesn’t show.