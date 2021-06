SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after an accidental shooting in Sheboygan Saturday night.

Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. at a home in 900 block of New York Ave.

A 21-year-old friend had just purchased a handgun, and was showing the gun off before it fired.

The 18-year-old was shot in the pelvic region and was taken to a hospital.

The friend who shot the gun is being charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety.