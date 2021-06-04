Once brushed away by experts as nothing more than a conspiracy theory, the COVID-19 lab-leak hypothesis has gained traction in recent months.

There are many questions that are still without answers. Where did SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, come from? Was it naturally occurring or was it bioengineered in a lab? Is any particular country or organization to blame for the last 15 months?

Rep. Mike Gallagher from Wisconsin’s eighth congressional district has been vocal about the questions surrounding the pandemic that’s claimed more than 600,000 lives across the globe.

THREAD ➡️ The VF piece covering the history of the COVID-19 lab leak hypothesis is another sign that the mainstream media is rejecting the disinformation of the CCP and EcoHealth. I want to highlight some key, revelatory passages from the article below. https://t.co/rcB0wy9gBo — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) June 4, 2021

In numerous twitter videos, Gallagher has repeatedly pushed for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

I’m glad that more people are looking into NIAID and NIH funding going to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).



That’s only part of the story. We need to know if through the EcoHealth Alliance, the WIV received funding from across the U.S. government.@joshrogin @SteveHiltonx pic.twitter.com/SrJPPhZpjT — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) May 20, 2021

“What’s interesting is now the media, the same mainstream media sources that threw cold water on the lab leak hypothesis a year ago, are now starting to reluctantly admit that there may be something to it,” said Gallagher in one of the videos. “CNN basically parroted Chinese Communist Party propaganda.”

Rep. Gallagher will join John Mercure at 5:30 p.m. Friday on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.