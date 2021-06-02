As one MPS school year ends, the Board of Education looks ahead to the next one this fall.

A new district plan unveiled Tuesday night recommends in-person teaching five days a week with a stand-alone virtual option.

Masks would still be required inside buildings and on buses.

It allows full student participation in sports and extra-curriculars, but a return to flexible schedules if three or more percent of a school’s population is COVID-19-positive.

Board members asked administrators to seek opinions from union leaders, community groups and students.

They’ll discuss the plan again on June 24th.