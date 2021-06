BURLINGTON, Wis. — One man is dead after being struck by a train Monday night.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just before 8 p.m. near the 3000 block of S. Honey Lake Rd. in the Town of Burlington.

An investigation into the incident suggests the man intentionally positioned himself on the tracks, and no foul play is suspected.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the man, pending notification of his family.

The incident remains under investigation.