JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two people were flown to a hospital after a crash Sunday morning that shut down the westbound lanes of I-94 in Jefferson County.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. past Highway 26, at mile marker 263.

Two vehicles were on fire when first responders arrived.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says all lanes of I-94 were re-opened around 1 p.m. after rescue efforts were completed.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.