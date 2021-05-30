A Germantown man is in serious condition after he suffered burns due to a shed fire in Richfield Saturday evening.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the fire around 5:35 p.m. on May 29, 2021 on Pioneer Road near South Mayfield Road.

The wife of the 69-year-old man told emergency personnel her husband had just finished moving the grass and had returned a lawn tractor to the shed when she noticed flames inside the shed and her husband running from it with his clothes on fire. She assisted him in removing his shirt and putting out the flames on it, but not before he suffered burns on his upper body and face.

The injured man was transported by Flight for Life to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment of second and third degree burns to approximately 40-percent of his body.

Fire departments from Richfield, Germantown, Jackson, Slinger, Allenton and Saint Lawrence responded to the scene to put out the shed fire. The 15-by-15 foot wood framed and sided garden shed is considered a total loss, along with the content inside it. Damages are estimated at approximately $10,000.

No one else was injured by the fire. An official cause remains under investigation.