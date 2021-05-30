MILWAUKEE – A violent weekend in Milwaukee, which saw at least five shootings Saturday, continued Sunday with at least five shootings. Like Saturday, the ones occurring Sunday did not result in any deaths.

The first took place around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West National Avenue, near South 10th Street. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police believe the shooting was during an apparent robbery, and they are searching for unknown suspects.

The second shooting took place around 7:45 a.m. on the 1800 block of West Chambers Street, near North 18th Street. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police believe the victim was driving his vehicle when the suspect’s vehicle approached and fired shots. They continue to search for the known suspect.

The third shooting took place around 11:05 a.m. on the 2600 block of North 20th Street, near West Clarke Street. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital. Police believe the shooting was due to a robbery, and they continue to search for unknown suspects.

The fourth shooting took place around 1:05 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 14th Street, near West Burnham Street. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital. Police believe the suspect was driving a vehicle when shots were fired and he was struck, and they continue to search for unknown suspects.

The fifth shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 17th Street, near West North Avenue. A 39-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital. Police do not know what events led to this shooting, and are still looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on these shootings are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.