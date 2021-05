Today is National Poppy Day.

The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since WW1.

The poppy honors veterans of all wars who served and died for their country.

Milwaukee VFW Post 2874 Quartermaster George Koerner says the money raised helps support veterans in numerous ways, including clothing, food and shelter.

Koerner says this website, www.war-veterans.org, is an invaluable resource for all vets.

Listen to his full interview with WTMJ’s Jane Matenaer below.