The Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is officially in Waukesha through the Memorial Day Weekend.

The traveling display, which includes the names of the more than 58,000 servicemen and women who died during the Vietnam Conflict, has been set up at Frame Park. It will be open 24 hours through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

People who come to visit are asked to follow several rules to show respect for others who may be there:

Silence cell phones

No eating or drinking in the display area

No pets

Volunteers will be on site to assist people to find names that are on the display. The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will also have counseling services available on site.

Thursday evening saw an opening ceremony take place to welcome The Moving Wall, as well as recognize the 68 Waukesha County natives, 14 who lived in the City of Waukesha, whose names are on the wall. The Master of Ceremony was WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner.

WATCH THE CEREMONY BELOW:

In addition to The Moving Wall, a special display of artifacts from the Vietnam War is taking place at the Rotary Building in Waukesha. “Reflections of Vietnam”, courtesy of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 351, is available for viewing on Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information on these events can be found here.