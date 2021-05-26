MILWAUKEE- Former Packers defensive back and 2021 Hall of Fame inductee Charles Woodson says he believes Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will go their separate ways sooner rather than later.

Joining ESPN Milwaukee’s Wilde and Tausch this (Wednesday) morning, Woodson said he thinks the fray goes beyond business. “I believe it’s personal,” he said.

“I don’t know where this thing is going to go but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be fixed in Green Bay,” Woodson added. “He seems to me at peace with where he’s at so I can absolutely see him, just from the naked eye, that I think he would sit out if it got to a point where a trade doesn’t work or he’s re-signed in Green Bay, I could see him sitting out.”

Woodson played in Green Bay for seven seasons from 2006 until 2012. During his time in Green Bay he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 and winning the Super Bowl with the team in 2011.

This year Woodson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Woodson was also inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame this year.

