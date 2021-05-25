MILWAUKEE- Next month, former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales may be back in his old office.

Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley ruled last week that if the City of Milwaukee cannot reach a settlement agreement with the former chief in 45 days that he be reinstated to his old job. Morales was demoted, and eventually retired, last year.

Last month Morales’ legal team accused the city of dragging it’s feet during settlement negotiations. A judge ruled that the Fire and Police Commission broke the law when they demoted Morales without cause last year.

Morales has asked the city to reimburse him for salary, benefits, retirement contributions, attorneys fees and costs.

Jeffery Norman has served as acting chief of the police department since January. Prior to Norman taking the reigns, Michael Brunson held that position until his retirement in December. The FPC has since paused their search for a full-time chief.