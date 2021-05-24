A former West Allis police officer is taking his pain and turning it into a passion to help other first responders who have experienced trauma on the job.

In 2019, now retired officer Ryan Kendall sustained a traumatic spinal injury after an on-duty incident. He’s now paralyzed from the left knee down.

Kendall says there were many dark moments during that life changing event.

“You almost feel like you’re alone in the entire journey, like you’re the only one going through it.”

He’s now providing services for other first responders through the non-profit Injured Sheep Dogs.

“We want to have a fund set up that we can assist officers who are not getting paid, if they need referrals to mental health facilities, anything,” said Kendall.

