As we wait to hear what (if anything) quarterback Aaron Rodgers will say about his future with the Green Bay Packers, it appears Rodgers enjoyed his vacation time in Hawaii.

Videos of Rodgers, his fiance Shailene Woodley, and friends singing and dancing were posted Monday.

🎥 | Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller dancing and singing karaoke in Hawaii. (video by aloha.akoni on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/BotArmbDv5 — Shailene Woodley Updates (@PlanetShailene) May 24, 2021

The video surfaced online on the same day Rodgers is expected to make an appearance on Kenny Mayne’s final SportsCenter on ESPN.

Aaron Rodgers did not show up at the Green Bay Packers’ voluntary offseason workouts at Lambeau Field.

UPDATE: The musician who captured Rodgers at the restaurant, Akoni, spoke with ESPN Wisconsin’s Scalzo and Brust about his experience running into the Packers quarterback last Saturday.

“I was playing music and he walked over and requested a song,” says Akoni. “When he came up I was like, ‘dude you look super familiar.’ That is when I asked him, ‘Hey are you Aaron?’, and he was like ‘Yeah.’ Then I was like, ‘Rodgers?’, and he was like ‘Yeah.’, and I was like ‘Dude!’, so I was, first of all I was super blown away. It’s not too often Aaron Rodgers walks up to request a song.

“So I ended up playing this song and everything, and the next thing you know after I played a couple of songs he hung out, came up and…he wanted to try out my guitar. So he ended up playing a couple of songs and we hung out, so it was super cool.”

