MILWAUKEE- With the Deer District rocking, the Milwaukee Bucks took game 1 of their playoff series over the Miami Heat 109-107.

Khris Middleton played hero for the Bucks hitting the game winning jumper with just half a second left in overtime. You can watch the game winner below courtesy of the NBA.

🚨 MIDDLETON WINS IT FOR MILWAUKEE! 🚨



His jumper with 0.5 seconds left in OT lifts the @Bucks past Miami in Game 1 of the #NBAPlayoffs! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/vxwrwpkvfb — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2021

Complete highlights of this afternoon’s victory can be viewed below courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks Twitter account.

The best plays from today’s thrilling OT WIN!! pic.twitter.com/irX3wSbdYT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 22, 2021

Game two will be on Monday night at Fiserv Forum. Tipoff at 6:30.