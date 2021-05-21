KENOSHA COUNTY- Appearing in court in-person, Kyle Rittenhouse said nothing during a routine hearing in Kenosha this morning.

Rittenhouse, now eighteen years old, stands accused of homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for allegedly shooting three people, killing two of them, during protests in Kenosha last August following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Prior to this morning’s hearing, Rittenhouse retained Corey Chirafisi, a defense attorney from Madison, to serve as his co-counsel.

Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time, shot and killed two protesters, and injured another, while in Kenosha on August 25th, 2020. Two of the victims are 36 year old Joseph Rosenbaum, 26 year old Anthony Huber, both deceased. A third victim, Gaige Grosskreutz, was injured. Grosskreutz appeared on a Zoom call during today’s hearing along with his attorney Kimberly Motley.

Rittenhouse is due to be back in court on September 17th. A trial date is still set for November 1st. If convicted of all charges Rittenhouse could be sentenced to life in prison.