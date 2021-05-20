The man who has been leading the Milwaukee Fire Department for the past six-plus months as Acting Chief will continue to lead the department as its official Chief.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Thursday appointed Lipski to replace former Chief Mark Rohlfing, who retired at the end of October, 2020.

Commissioner could have done a search for a new chief, either within the department or nationally, but instead chose to keep Lipski, who has been with the department for over 20 years.

Commissioners also chose to allow Lipski to finish out Rohlfing’s previous term as Chief, which ends May 17, 2022. A decision will need to be made by that time on whether to continue Lipski as Chief for a new term, or conduct a search for a new chief.