MILWAUKEE- The nation’s largest grocery chain will be the latest major retailer to eliminate its company-wide mask mandate. Kroger announced plans to eliminate the mandate starting tomorrow (Thursday).

“Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants and offices, unless otherwise indicated by state or local jurisdiction,” a statement from the company reads in part. “If there is a state or local mandate, please follow that requirement and timing.”

Kroger operates both Pick N’ Save and Metro Markets across Wisconsin.

The store says that non-vaccinated associates will continue to be required to wear a mask and non-vaccinated customers will be asked to wear one while in the store.

Employees working in the pharmacy and clinic locations will still be required to wear a mask, in accordance with the CDC’s guidance for health care settings.