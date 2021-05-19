The Milwaukee Brewers and City of Milwaukee Health Department are teaming up to host a pair of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at American Family Field.

The clinics will take place on Wednesday May 26 and Thursday May 27.

In a press release, Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said: “We appreciate the work that the Milwaukee Health Department has done throughout the pandemic and support their efforts to distribute the vaccine as widely and quickly as possible. As we head toward games with full capacity at American Family Field, life is appearing more normal every day. However, there is still work to be completed in the battle against the virus.”



Fans who are vaccinated at the clinics will receive two free tickets to that day’s game against the San Diego Padres.

More details below:

-The clinics will be hosted from 4:10 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, and from 9:10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. No appointments are necessary.

-Fans interested in being vaccinated should arrive at the ballpark and park their vehicle. Parking may be purchased on arrival, or in advance through Brewers.com.

-Participants should proceed from their vehicle to the entrance to Helfaer Field. The clinics will be staged in the atrium of Helfaer Field.

-The City Health Department will be distributing both the Johnson and Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine on these dates. For those electing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, no second appointment is necessary. Those electing the Pfizer vaccine will be able to return for their second dose on either Thursday, June 17 or Friday, June 18 (the Brewers are out of town on these dates).

-After receiving the vaccination, fans will wait 15 minutes for observation at Helfaer Field before receiving their two complementary tickets. Tickets will only be available for that day’s game.

-Masks are required to be worn throughout the process.