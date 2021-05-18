Two children and two adults were injured after a vehicle struck them on a sidewalk on Racine’s north side Tuesday afternoon.

Racine Police say they got word of the accident around 2:36 p.m. at a parking lot located at Erie Street and 3 Mile Road.

An initial investigation determined a vehicle swerved onto a sidewalk area and struck numerous people.

Those injured include a one-year-old, who was transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment, a two-year-old, and two adults. Conditions of those injured were not provided.

Police arrested the driver, a 48-year-old, on alcohol related charges.

An investigation continues by Racine Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Investigation Unit at 262-635-7756. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 262-636-9330 or using the P3 App.