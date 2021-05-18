MILWAUKEE- Summerfest 2021 will go out with a bang.

The festival announced today that this year’s event, which runs for 3 consecutive weekends in September, will close out with legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses. The band had been scheduled to play Summerfest last year but had to postpone due to the pandemic.

The band will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on September 18th.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show.

Summerfest kicks off on September 2nd and wraps up on the 18th. You can find more artists here.