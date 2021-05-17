UPDATE: 3:40PM

The Amber Alert has been canceled. Samantha Stephenson was found safe this afternoon.

ORIGINAL POST: 1PM

SAUKVILLE- Saukville Police say 13-year-old Samantha Stephenson, believed to be with 19-year-old Brandon Morgan, was last seen on Sunday.

Police say the pair, whom may also be in a romantic relationship, were last seen in the City of Menomonie. Police say they believe Morgan could be in a ‘manic state’.

Samantha is described as 5’3″ tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweatpants, and glasses.

Authorities describe Brandon as a white male standing 6’4″ tall weighing 211 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Brandon made mention of possibly heading to Minnesota.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Saukville police at 262-284-0444.