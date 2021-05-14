Need a quick bite for breakfast or an fast appetizer before dinner? These brie bites are surprisingly easy with just a few simple ingredients. The topping is versatile too. If you don’t like mango chutney, try cranberry sauce and pecans or even a lemon curd would pair well with the mild brie cheese.

INGREDIENTS:

-1 (8-oz.) tube crescent dough

-Cooking spray

-Flour (for rolling out the dough)

-1 (8-oz.) wheel of brie

-Mango chutney (you can use sweet or hot)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a mini muffin tin (you can use a regular muffin tin for bigger bites) with cooking spray. Roll out crescent dough on a lightly floured surface. Cut into 24 squares. Place squares into muffin tin. Cut brie into small pieces and place inside the crescent dough. Top with a spoonful of mango chutney on top. Bake until the crescent pastry is golden, about 15 minutes.

TIP: If you need to reheat the brie bites, do it in a toaster oven or an air fryer. Reheating with the microwave could make them too soft.

Do you have a special recipe you’ll like us to try? Send your suggestions to [email protected] We’ll give it a taste and post the recipe online.