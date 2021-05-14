Sussex Hamilton basketball standout Patrick Baldwin, Jr. shocked college basketball fans when he announced Wednesday he would play basketball for W-Milwaukee, rather than Duke or Georgetown. Badlwin’s father, Patrick Baldwin Sr, is the head coach of the Panthers.

Coaching your son/daughter is a treat, but it isn’t easy, according to some dad coaches I spoke with at the Pewaukee Sports Complex earlier this week. Their advice to Coach Baldwin: “Have fun and take him to Culver’s”

Hear more advice here: