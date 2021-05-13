MILWAUKEE- A new multi-use space is coming to Milwaukee’s north side.

The City unveiling a new development this morning at the former school near North 20th Street and West Meineke Avenue. The facility will include 82 apartments, community space, and a community kitchen.

“We are going to teach and learn through education, we are going to teach health and wellness, provide demonstrative kitchen opportunities,” Alderman Russell Stamper said during the announcement this morning.

The development will include already built portions of the school but will also include a new four-story building, as well.

“The work to bring this development to the district was significant and will result in a much needed benefit to the residents of the 15th District,” Stamper said. “The beautiful and affordable housing, the classes and mentoring options, community cafe and the public gathering places that will be provided through this project are all welcome developments for this area.”

The school has been sparsely used since it was shuttered in 2005.