MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is dropping many of its COVID-19 protocols for businesses and events beginning June 15.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says capacity limits are being lifted as cases decline and vaccinations rise.

“This does not mean the pandemic is over,” Mayor Barrett said during a media briefing Thursday morning. “But here in Milwaukee and here in Wisconsin we have done a good job.”

The health department says masks will still be required indoors, and the city will continue to follow CDC guidance for outdoor policies.

“We are really leaning into the masking restriction; that is it,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “[Businesses] have done an amazing job in terms of following safety protocols, submitting their safety plans, and we are encouraging everyone to really continue to follow those plans. We’re moving from restrictions to recommendations.”