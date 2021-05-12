GREEN BAY, Wis. — There’s a buzz in Titletown as Packers fans look forward to the release of the team’s schedule Wednesday night.

It’s been nearly two weeks since reports first surfaced about Aaron Rodgers and his unhappiness with the Packers’ front office.

Fans in Green Bay are growing tired of the drama.

“It’s too much media and too much talking about it,” said Mike Worachek, owner of Card & Coin/Packer City Antiques. “It’s kind of getting old.”

“People need stories,” said Levi Nelson. “Maybe I’m naïve, but I think it’s clickbait. I think cooler heads are going to prevail, and I think Aaron Rodgers is going to be a Green Bay Packer this fall.”

It’s safe to say the schedule release will be a breath of fresh air for fans who want something else to talk about.

“I’m very excited for the schedule,” Levi said. “I can’t wait for the rookies to report this Friday. I can’t wait for mini-camp. Now it’s like let’s get on the field and play football.”

Worachek is hoping this season has a more normal feel with fans back at Lambeau Field.

“Nobody was here,” he said. “Packers stuff has been down for the last 5, 6, 7 years, but to not have fans hurts everybody, especially a collectible store.”

