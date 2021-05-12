MILWAUKEE- A 26-year-old man from Menasha is now facing four criminal charges after a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself to death Saturday night.

Police say Devon Armour left his 9mm pistol unattended on the kitchen table, at which point 3-year-old Cire Walker allegedly grabbed it and pulled the trigger.

During a police interview Armour initially denied owning the gun or bringing the gun with him to the residents at 3124 W. Michigan Street, but changed his story and admitted to purchasing the gun a week prior. He also admitted to police that he fled the scene after the boy shot himself.

Armour is facing one count of second degree reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Armour is expected to make his initial court appearance later this week.