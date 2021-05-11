One of the highest recruits in Wisconsin high school basketball history is expected to announce which university he will attend on Wednesday.

Y’all ready? — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (@_pbaldwin23) May 11, 2021

Patrick Baldwin Jr, the son of UWM Head Coach Pat Baldwin, is the fourth highest recruit in the country for next season. The Sussex Hamilton standout will announce his decision on ESPN Wednesday morning.

🚨 Recruiting News 🚨⁰⁰Patrick Baldwin Jr. will make his college announcement tomorrow (May 12) at 10:30 AM ET/9:30 CT on @SportsCenter.⁰⁰Baldwin is ESPN’s No. 4 prospect in the class of 2021 and is choosing between Georgetown, Duke and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) May 11, 2021

Baldwin, Jr. is considering UW-Milwaukee, Duke, and Georgetown. Will he follow his father to UWM?

“We have no idea,” Coach Baldwin told WTMJ’s Scott Warras during a radio interview in March. “It’s your son. It’s his life. We want to make sure he makes the best decision he can for not only today, but for his future.”

Baldwin said it was important to let his son make his own decision.

“We have tried to allow our kids to have their dream,” he explained. “Let the kids be kids. (As parents), we should be consultants. The minute you (dictate) the direction they should go, that’s when they start withdrawing.”

