Seating capacity at American Family Field and Fiserv Forum will increase from the current 25% to 50%, allowing more fans to experience live games in person, the city of Milwaukee announced Tuesday.



“Fans have returned with great enthusiasm to American Family Field this year, and today’s announcement allows us to meet the demand for tickets and elevate the entire ballpark experience,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. The increase will be effective beginning with this Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.



The Milwaukee Bucks will also be able to increase to 50%. The move comes days before the start of the NBA post-season.

“We are excited that the Bucks will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum thanks to the new health and safety guidelines by the Health Department.” – @pfeigin — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 11, 2021

Brewers fans who hold full and partial season ticket packages will receive an email this week detailing their seating options moving forward.



Currently, single-game tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27. This Friday, the Brewers will announce details about single-game ticket availability and the promotional schedule for games scheduled to be played from Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day) through Wednesday, June 16.



Later this month, the Brewers will release information on single-game tickets as well as the entire promotional schedule for games scheduled to be played from Friday, June 25 through the end of the season.

