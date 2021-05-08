WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Michael Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss declining COVID-19 vaccine rates in Wisconsin and what it means for the re-opening of businesses and schools across the state.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigator at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss Wisconsin’s worker shortage and how it’s impacting the economy. She also discusses her story about Milwaukee area businesses offering freebies to people who show their COVID-19 vaccine card.

Shaun Gallagher – I-Team reporter at TMJ4 News – Shaun joins the program to discuss youth sentencing guidelines for juvenile offenders in Wisconsin.

Sean Ryan – Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joins the program to discuss how the deal for the Couture project finally got done and how the new skyscraper will change the Milwaukee lakefront area.

Bryan Dee – Sports Anchor at WTMJ – Bryan joins the program to discuss the news that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers.