RACINE- Racine Police are identifying a Horlick High School junior as the 17 year-old gunned down late Friday night.

Police say Dontrell Bush was shot and killed just before midnight not far from his family home. According to the Racine Journal Times, Bush was a member of the Horlick basketball team.

Family members tell the paper that Bush was at a party not far from his home when he got into an argument with a fellow partygoer and that argument escalated into shots being fired.

Racine Police have an 18 year old suspect in custody. Charges could be filed in the coming days.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.