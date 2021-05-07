SLINGER, Wis. — It’s a tragedy no children should have to go through.

Not only did four siblings of the Pearson family lose their mother last year, but they were dealt another blow when they tragically lost their father late last month.

“It’s hard to put words to it,” said family friend Scott Stortz.

Craig and Stephanie Pearson leave behind four children: Adeline, Brookelyn, Cadence and Andrew.

Their loss has taken a toll on the entire Slinger community.

“The kids are just excellent kids,” Stortz said. “We don’t know why things happen. We’re just called to act upon them.”

And it didn’t take long for people in the community to act, understanding the positive impact the Pearson family has made.

“I’ve been fielding phone calls, text messages, Facebook messages. It’s heartwarming,” said Stortz. “It doesn’t surprise me. That’s what we do in these types of communities. We always step up and help. Always.”

The support includes monetary donations, fundraising ideas and even a meal train sign up.

“Community members and staff members are providing meals to the family,” said Slinger School District Superintendent Daren Sievers. “The slots are filled all the way through the end of August. There’s also a homecare sign-up list where people are signing up to cut their grass and support them, and take care of the kinds of things that moms and dads normally do for a family.”

“That’s just the Slinger school and community way,” Sievers added. “But this response–given the tragic, unprecedented circumstances–has been unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

While the children have a strong support system in place, any additional help is appreciated.

A fund has already been established for the Pearson kids.

Contributions can be made via Venmo to: @PearsonFamilyKids.

A check made out to “Pearson Family Kids” at P.O. Box 287, Slinger WI 53086.

Checks can also be dropped off at any Chase Bank for “Pearson Family Kids.”