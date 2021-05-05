LISTEN: Brett Favre joined ESPN Milwaukee’s Wilde and Tausch this morning to give his take on the future of Aaron Rodgers with the Packers. You can listen to the interview in its entirety here.

MILWAUKEE- #4 is staying out of the advice giving game when it comes to #12.

With Aaron Rodgers’ split with the Green Bay Packers imminent, the man he replaced behind center more than a decade ago says they’ve only spoken once since the NFL Draft.

“I just sent Aaron a message asking, ‘hey, am I going to see you playing for the Saints this year,'” Favre told ESPN’s Wilde and Tausch. “He (Aaron) replied saying, ‘thanks for checking on me, I’ll touch base with you after all this is over,’ and that was it… we haven’t talked since.”

Favre then spoke about his own experience at the end of his run in Green Bay.

“There was absolutely no conversation between Ted and I, or anyone in the organization leading up to the pick in regards to drafting Aaron,” Favre said. “In no way shape or form was I upset, disgruntled, offended, anything like that. In fact my first and only thought was ‘its about time.'”

Rodgers is reportedly upset with the Packers front office for not consulting him in regards to personnel moves, including the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love last year.

Favre says it’s hard to fathom Rodgers’ rift with the front office was due to roster moves, “I find it hard to believe they’re at the point they’re at because they didn’t draft a certain guy.”

So, is a reconciliation with the Packers possible? Favre says he’s leaning towards no.

“His rift isn’t with the fans, nor the players, it’s with the front office, so will he swallow his pride and come in? Maybe, but I don’t see that happening,” Favre said. “if there’s not a trade, my gut tells me he’d rather sit out than play.”