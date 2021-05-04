12:30pm

Vice President Harris tours a clean energy facility at UW-Milwaukee and participates in a roundtable on clean energy and infrastructure. Live coverage of her visit below courtesy of WISC TV in Madison.

11:30a

Vice President Kamala Harris’s plane touches down at Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee. The Vice President meets with dignitaries at the airport, including Governor Tony Evers, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and US Senator Tammy Baldwin. She’s expected at a roundtable at UW-Milwaukee later this afternoon.