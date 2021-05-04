“It doesn’t make any sense to me”

Those the words of Brewers manager Craig Counsell when asked about reports that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

“I have no idea if any of it’s true, frankly,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I haven’t heard Aaron Rodgers say it yet. My take on it is until I hear Aaron Rodgers say it, it doesn’t make any sense to me. I think the Packers have been Aaron Rodgers’ team for a long time. He continues to be a great, great player, and I think as a Packer fan, I hope we get to see him as long as possible.”

Rodgers is reportedly frustrated with a lack of communication from the front office and input on certain roster moves in Green Bay.

Counsell acknowledges that it’s a difficult line to tiptoe in professional sports.

“There is a business aspect to this game, to our games, and to our industry. At times, players should be involved in those conversations. At times, the clubs are going to act in their best interests as well. We try to make it a partnership as best we can, and it’s important to communicate as much as you can when it’s possible.”

The Brewers’ skipper has his own business to attend to as well.

His team is coming off of a Monday night loss in Philadelphia to the Phillies.

Coverage of tonight’s game on 620 WTMJ starts at 5:30.