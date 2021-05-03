OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up its investigation into a double homicide at the Roundy’s Distribution Center in March.

Investigators say Fraron Cornelius shot and killed two co-workers–Kevin Schneider, 39, and Kevin Kloth, 51–before leading police on a chase.

Cornelius would later die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We understand this was a difficult time for all that were involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “We want to reassure everyone that detectives interviewed family members, friends, hundreds of Roundy’s employees and community members. We also investigated all tips that were received and forensically examined devices and social media accounts. In conclusion, we have not determined a clear motive as to why these incidents took place.”