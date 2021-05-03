MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are asking for help finding a woman who went missing Sunday morning.

Iesha King was last seen in the 9000 block of N 95th St. just before 8 a.m.

She’s described as 5’5”, 180 pounds, with a medium build and long black hair.

King was last seen wearing a white fitted shirt, multi-colored flower leggings and black flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. at 414-935-7405, or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. at 414-935-7360.