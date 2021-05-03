A 66-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in northwest Kenosha County Monday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says they got word of the accident just before 3 a.m. on May 3, 2021 on County Highway J (312th Avenue) near County Highway BB (7th Street).

When deputies arrived, they found a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck had failed to negotiate a curve as it was heading southbound, causing it to crash into a wooded area along the west side of County Highway J. The vehicle had extensive damage to its roof and driver side of the vehicle.

The Milwaukee man driving the vehicle was the only person inside it at the time of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. His name had not been made public as of Monday evening.

The investigation into the accident is still active. Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.