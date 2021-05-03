The Green Bay Packers had a phenomenal NFL Draft.

Packers fans all clamored for a replacement at cornerback after Kevin King got burned in the NFC Championship Game.

Brian Gutekunst delivered, drafting Eric Stokes with his first round pick.

The Packers needed a replacement for Corey Linsley at center.

They picked Josh Myers from Linsley’s alma mater, Ohio State.

He could be ready to play immediately.

And finally…finally, they selected a speedy, play-making wide receiver in Clemson’s Amari Rodgers.

The irony, of course, is that now that fans are finally pleased by a draft class, the future of the only piece that matters is in serious jeopardy.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported an ultimatum over the weekend: it’s him or it’s me.

Robinson says that Rodgers will only consider a return to Green Bay if Brian Gutekunst is fired.

In addition, Rodgers is apparently willing to hold out of training camp or possibly retire if the Packers refuse to trade him.

Rodgers, Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, and Mark Murphy are all saying different things.

It’s a train wreck with no amicable end in sight.

On a day that we should be celebrating the Packers hitting the draft out of the park, instead, it’s 2008 all over again.

