LEBANON, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a UTV Saturday night.

Investigators say a call came in around 11 p.m. for a report of a UTV rollover on Monroe Rd., near La Follette Rd., in the Township of Lebanon.

The UTV left the roadway on the right shoulder and overturned in a marshy ditch, ejecting the driver.

The sheriff’s office says the man was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt, and it’s believed alcohol played a role in the crash.

A dog was also believed to be a passenger in the UTV and was uninjured.

The road where the crash occurred was open to ATV and UTV use.