Law enforcement are responding to a shooting at Oneida Casino Saturday evening, which is near Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport.

There’s an active shooter situation at the Main Oneida Casino, please avoid that area. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene to secure the property. We will update as information becomes available. — Oneida Nation (@OneidaNationWI) May 2, 2021

All @OneidaCasino locations will be closed until further notice. We will post additional information as it becomes available. — Oneida Nation (@OneidaNationWI) May 2, 2021

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the casino has been secured. Roads surrounding the casino grounds are closed to traffic to assist.

Only updates from @WisDOJ & @sheriffbc (Brown Co. Sheriff's Office) are official incident statements. All others unconfirmed. @WBAY @fox11news @WFRVLocal5 @NBC26 @gbpressgazette — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) May 2, 2021

Law enforcement have not provided official details regarding how many people may be injured by this shooting. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says Oneida Police and the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation are leading the investigation.

From Bobbi Webster with Oneida Nation:

Elected officials are reacting to the shooting.

While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 2, 2021

I am incredibly thankful for the swift action of our law enforcement, who were able to apprehend the shooter quickly. My prayers are with the impacted families as we await more information. — Rep. Jim Steineke (@RepSteineke) May 2, 2021

My thoughts and prayers goes out to all those who were affected by this senseless tragedy tonight. https://t.co/VS3qiauEsm — Troy Streckenbach (@BrownWIExec) May 2, 2021

