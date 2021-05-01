For the first time since reports surfaced that the reigning NFL MVP will not come back to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers was seen in public attending the Kentucky Derby.

He did not make any comments on camera regarding his football future. Instead, he spoke with Kentucky Derby partner Twin Spires Racing about his attendance of the event, his enjoyment of horse racing, and what he usually does when it comes to betting.

When he's not throwing TDs or hosting game shows, @aaronrodgers12 enjoys a bet on the Run for the Roses!



– TwinSpires Racing (@TwinSpires) May 1, 2021

NBC Sports Mike Tirico did speak to Rodgers off camera at the event, sharing during the network’s broadcast of the event that Rodgers confirms the rift between him and the Packers’ front office.

"He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise. There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP. We're just not sure how this is going to play out."



– @miketirico on the @AaronRodgers12 situation during #KyDerby – Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 1, 2021

Yahoo Sports is reporting from a source connected with Rodgers that the quarterback will not return to Green Bay unless Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is removed. When asked about this following Saturday’s NFL Draft action, Gutekunst says he did not hear this information come from Rodgers directly.

Earlier in the day, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the situation. He says they have been dealing with this for several months, and their goal is to have it resolved so that Rodgers remains with the team in 2021 and beyond.