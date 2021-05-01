WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

John Mercure – Host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on WTMJ – John joins the program to discuss the Vacs Facts 2.0 special which aired on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter at the Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joins the program to discuss Milwaukee Tool’s proposed plan to move into a new office in downtown Milwaukee.

Margaret Naczek – Reporter at the Milwaukee Business Journal – Margaret joins the program to discuss another airline announcing non-stop service to and from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and what it means for the travel industry.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss employers having difficulty filling some job openings in Wisconsin and a scam involving a fake puppy and a Kenosha man.

Tony Atkins – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Tony joins the program to discuss a new beat he’s covering in Milwaukee and what it means for the local news industry.