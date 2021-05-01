MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding the family members of a lost child.

The child is described as a black male between the ages of 18 months and two years old. You can see pictures of him below.

He was found around 6:20 a.m. Saturday near 61st and Custer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

To provide information between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., please contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

Photo courtesy: Milwaukee Police Department

Photo courtesy: Milwaukee Police Department