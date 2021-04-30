The Kentucky Derby is coming up on Saturday and you can’t talk about the derby without mentioning it’s signature cocktail, the mint julep. It’s simple and refreshing. Three things to keep in mind when you make a classic mint julep; make sure your mint is fresh and muddled, used crushed or shaved ice, and use a good bourbon.

Classic Mint Julep Recipe:

INGREDIENTS AND DIRECTIONS:

-2 oz. of Central Standard Craft Distillery Red Cabin Bourbon (or a Kentucky bourbon)

-1/2 oz. of simple syrup (you can also make your own mint simple syrup with equal parts water and sugar, bring to a boil to make sure the sugar is dissolved. Muddle a handful of mint leaves in the syrup. Drain mixture through a strainer to catch all the leaves and chill in refrigerator.)

-4-5 mint leaves, muddled in bottom of the glass

-Crushed ice (or shaved ice)

-Splash of seltzer water (if it’s too strong)

-Garnish with mint leaves

-Enjoy (and make another if you like)

TIPS: If you’re not a huge fan of mint and want to mix it up a bit, I love the flavor of peach mixed with bourbon. Feel free to put a splash of peach puree or peach juice in cocktail.