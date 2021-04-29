Today is the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Giving Day. Every dollar donated will be matched up to $100,000 with the money going toward memberships for families in disadvantaged areas.

Donors have the chance to win several unique prizes, including an appearance in the next original planetarium show, a behind the scenes zoology tour or a personal tour of Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

Planetarium director Bob Bonadurer says plans are still in the works on the Museum’s new home, including construction of a new planetarium.

Listen in the player above.